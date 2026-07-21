Madison Asset Management LLC Has $28.64 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,455 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 11,164 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC's holdings in PepsiCo were worth $28,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $152.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $155.00 price target on PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Evercore set a $150.00 price objective on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, July 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $157.70.

Read Our Latest Report on PEP

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $135.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.25 and a 200-day moving average of $151.20. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $133.95 and a one year high of $171.48. The company has a market cap of $184.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.36.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 54.63%. The business had revenue of $24.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.550-8.710 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio is currently 77.59%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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