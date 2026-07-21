Madison Asset Management LLC Has $34.64 Million Position in MSCI Inc $MSCI

Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI - Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,269 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,775 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of MSCI worth $34,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 341.7% in the 4th quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, SHP Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Alvise J. Munari sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.04, for a total value of $5,920,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 23,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,941,357.92. This represents a 29.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $730.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of MSCI from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $655.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $715.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $718.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MSCI

MSCI Price Performance

MSCI opened at $624.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.24. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $597.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $577.13. MSCI Inc has a fifty-two week low of $501.08 and a fifty-two week high of $644.77.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.17. MSCI had a net margin of 40.74% and a negative return on equity of 65.48%. The company had revenue of $850.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $830.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.00 EPS. The business's revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc will post 19.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc is a global provider of investment decision support tools and services for the financial industry. The company is best known for its family of market indexes, which are widely used as benchmarks by asset managers and as the basis for exchange-traded funds and other passive products. In addition to index construction and licensing, MSCI offers portfolio analytics, risk models, factor and performance attribution tools, and a suite of data and technology solutions designed to support portfolio management and trading.

Beyond traditional indexing and risk analytics, MSCI has expanded into environmental, social and governance (ESG) research and ratings, offering data, scores and screening tools that help investors integrate sustainability considerations into investment processes.

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