Madison Asset Management LLC Has $391.30 Million Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL - Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,076,446 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 255,985 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group comprises about 4.9% of Madison Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 1.17% of Arch Capital Group worth $391,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $463,208,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,289,082 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $411,409,000 after acquiring an additional 33,132 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,173,885 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $400,643,000 after purchasing an additional 117,929 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,949,978 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $282,962,000 after purchasing an additional 160,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,944,169 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $282,405,000 after purchasing an additional 121,090 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $58,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel Joseph Houston bought 5,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,624.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 9,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,803.20. This represents a 114.84% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company's stock.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

ACGL opened at $101.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.31. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $95.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.66. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $82.44 and a 52-week high of $105.09.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 24.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ACGL. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $102.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $109.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACGL

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. NASDAQ: ACGL is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that underwrites a broad range of property and casualty, mortgage, and specialty risk products. The company operates through a group of underwriting subsidiaries and platforms to provide insurance, reinsurance and related risk solutions tailored to commercial, institutional and individual clients.

Arch's product mix includes treaty and facultative reinsurance, primary casualty and property insurance, mortgage insurance and other specialty lines.

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