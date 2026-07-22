Madison Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,789 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $6,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quattro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 257.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $490.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 5.7%

NYSE TSM opened at $425.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a one year low of $223.70 and a one year high of $479.00. The company's 50 day moving average price is $427.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $380.06.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 50.31% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $39.89 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 16.05 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.1136 per share. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Lipen Yuan acquired 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.19 per share, with a total value of $79,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $395,950. This trade represents a 25.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $13,966,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 2,495,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,237,371.95. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders acquired 6,857 shares of company stock valued at $512,334. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

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About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

See Also

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