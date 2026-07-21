Madison Asset Management LLC Makes New $54.88 Million Investment in Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL

Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 160,289 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $54,880,000. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Tyler Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 6,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bayban purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on TYL. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Tyler Technologies from $650.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $472.38.

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Tyler Technologies Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of TYL stock opened at $318.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $270.71 and a fifty-two week high of $621.34. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $304.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.44.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $613.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.66 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-12.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc is a provider of software and technology services for the public sector, delivering integrated systems that help government and public agencies manage operations, finances and citizen services. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company focuses on developing and implementing solutions for local and state governments, school districts, courts and public safety organizations. Its offerings are aimed at modernizing administrative workflows, improving transparency and enabling digital interactions between governments and the communities they serve.

Tyler's product portfolio spans enterprise resource planning and financial management, tax and billing systems, court case and records management, public safety solutions (including computer-aided dispatch and records management), land and property management, permitting and licensing, and enterprise asset management.

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