Madison Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Sezzle Inc. $SEZL

Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL - Free Report) by 101.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,838 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 31,673 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Sezzle worth $3,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SEZL. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sezzle during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,955,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Sezzle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,005,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Sezzle by 213.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 378,185 shares of the company's stock worth $24,004,000 after purchasing an additional 257,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sezzle by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,656 shares of the company's stock worth $38,127,000 after purchasing an additional 223,052 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Sezzle by 2,161.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 214,642 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,624,000 after purchasing an additional 205,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.02% of the company's stock.

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Sezzle Stock Performance

Shares of SEZL stock opened at $179.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60 and a beta of 6.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Sezzle Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $195.71.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $135.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.74 million. Sezzle had a return on equity of 87.46% and a net margin of 30.83%.The company's revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sezzle has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.100-5.100 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sezzle Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sezzle news, Director Paul Paradis sold 26,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total value of $4,259,640.00. Following the sale, the director owned 416,195 shares of the company's stock, valued at $67,153,063.25. This trade represents a 5.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Justin Krause sold 3,178 shares of Sezzle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.72, for a total value of $374,114.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 72,457 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,529,638.04. The trade was a 4.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 124,382 shares of company stock worth $17,416,662 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 49.49% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEZL has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating and set a $141.00 price target (up from $117.00) on shares of Sezzle in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised Sezzle from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Sezzle in a report on Monday, July 13th. Northland Securities set a $170.00 target price on Sezzle in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Sezzle from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $151.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sezzle

About Sezzle

Sezzle Inc is a financial technology company specializing in buy now, pay later (BNPL) services that enable consumers to split purchases into interest-free installment payments. By integrating its platform with e-commerce merchants, Sezzle provides shoppers with flexible payment options at checkout while merchants benefit from increased conversion rates and average order values. The company's technology is designed to offer a seamless user experience, with instant approval decisions and no hidden fees, positions it as a consumer-friendly alternative to traditional credit products.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Sezzle completed its initial public offering on the Nasdaq under the ticker SEZL.

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