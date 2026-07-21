Madison Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY

Madison Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY - Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 12,284 shares during the period. Teledyne Technologies makes up approximately 1.5% of Madison Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Teledyne Technologies worth $120,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, eCIO Inc. bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on TDY. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $603.00 to $614.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Teledyne Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $694.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TDY

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

TDY opened at $627.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.92. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $483.02 and a 1-year high of $693.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $626.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $626.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.48 by $0.32. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.95 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.850-24.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 24.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies NYSE: TDY, headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California, is a diversified industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and supports sophisticated electronic systems, instruments and imaging products. Founded in 1960 by Henry Singleton and George Kozmetsky, Teledyne has grown into a multinational provider of high-performance equipment and software for commercial, scientific and government customers. Its offerings are used in markets that include aerospace and defense, marine, industrial manufacturing, environmental monitoring and scientific research.

The company operates through businesses that develop precision instrumentation, digital imaging products, engineered systems and aerospace and defense electronics.

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