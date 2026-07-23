Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 130,600 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 98.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,471 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 130,600 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 8.4% during the first quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 14.2% in the first quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 18.1% in the first quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.4% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 178,435 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $26,250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,688 shares during the period. Finally, Florida Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,903 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $125.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $362.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $120.03 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $173.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 25.37%.The firm had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Oracle from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Weiss Ratings lowered Oracle from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $284.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Oracle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Oracle from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $265.03.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Oracle

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $63,664,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $63,664,000. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Oracle News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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