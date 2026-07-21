Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 17,401 Shares of The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR - Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,774 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 17,401 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Progressive worth $69,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,261,140 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $12,584,067,000 after acquiring an additional 593,612 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Progressive by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,808,762 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $6,373,474,000 after acquiring an additional 78,374 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Progressive by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,921,724 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $3,398,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,527 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Progressive by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 10,432,549 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $2,375,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,151 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,836,094,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 5,916 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 41,290 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,258,000. This trade represents a 12.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,157 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.76, for a total value of $236,907.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 27,511 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,633,152.36. The trade was a 4.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 15,230 shares of company stock worth $3,165,817 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Progressive Trading Up 2.0%

NYSE PGR opened at $212.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $123.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.26. The Progressive Corporation has a 12 month low of $189.20 and a 12 month high of $254.93. The company's 50-day moving average price is $209.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. Progressive's dividend payout ratio is currently 2.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Progressive from $231.00 to $226.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $208.00 price target on Progressive in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Progressive from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Progressive from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $235.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PGR

About Progressive

Progressive Corporation is a large U.S.-based property and casualty insurer that primarily underwrites personal auto insurance along with a broad suite of related products. Its offerings include coverage for private passenger automobiles, commercial auto fleets, motorcycles, boats and recreational vehicles, as well as homeowners, renters, umbrella and other specialty P&C products. Progressive also provides claims handling, risk management and related services to individual and commercial policyholders.

The company distributes its products through a mix of direct channels—online and by phone—and an extensive independent agent network.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Progressive, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Progressive wasn't on the list.

While Progressive currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here