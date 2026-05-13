Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 40,413 Shares of Gartner, Inc. $IT

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT - Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 675,398 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 40,413 shares during the period. Gartner comprises approximately 2.0% of Madison Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Gartner worth $170,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Gartner by 143.9% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in Gartner by 1,980.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 11,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its position in shares of Gartner by 236.8% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 128 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Gartner Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $153.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.98. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.18 and a 12 month high of $451.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.72.

Gartner (NYSE:IT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 161.39%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. Gartner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.250- EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $204.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $240.00 target price on Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Gartner from $200.00 to $183.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Gartner from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $176.70.

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Key Headlines Impacting Gartner

Here are the key news stories impacting Gartner this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms announced or reiterated securities class action lawsuits against Gartner, extending the deadline for investors to seek lead-plaintiff status. These repeated updates can keep investor focus on potential litigation risk, legal costs, and reputational damage. Article Title

Multiple law firms announced or reiterated securities class action lawsuits against Gartner, extending the deadline for investors to seek lead-plaintiff status. These repeated updates can keep investor focus on potential litigation risk, legal costs, and reputational damage. Negative Sentiment: Rosen, Bernstein Liebhard, Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, Portnoy, Gross Law Firm, Faruqi & Faruqi, and Schall all circulated similar class-action notices tied to Gartner’s Feb. 4, 2025 to Feb. 2, 2026 class period, suggesting the stock may continue to face headline overhang from shareholder litigation. Article Title

Rosen, Bernstein Liebhard, Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, Portnoy, Gross Law Firm, Faruqi & Faruqi, and Schall all circulated similar class-action notices tied to Gartner’s Feb. 4, 2025 to Feb. 2, 2026 class period, suggesting the stock may continue to face headline overhang from shareholder litigation. Neutral Sentiment: Gartner-related industry coverage highlighted AI spending, cybersecurity, and CMO budget trends, which are broadly supportive of Gartner’s research franchise but do not appear to be immediate stock-moving catalysts. Article Title

Gartner-related industry coverage highlighted AI spending, cybersecurity, and CMO budget trends, which are broadly supportive of Gartner’s research franchise but do not appear to be immediate stock-moving catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: One report said Gartner lifted its outlook as AI reshapes consulting strategies, which may help sentiment around the company’s long-term demand backdrop, but the article provides limited direct financial detail. Article Title

One report said Gartner lifted its outlook as AI reshapes consulting strategies, which may help sentiment around the company’s long-term demand backdrop, but the article provides limited direct financial detail. Positive Sentiment: Recent Gartner survey findings showing continued enterprise interest in AI spending could support the company’s advisory and research demand over time, even though the near-term stock reaction appears dominated by litigation concerns. Article Title

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a global research and advisory firm that provides insights, advice and tools for leaders in IT, finance, HR, customer service and other business functions. Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Gartner specializes in helping organizations make informed decisions about technology, operations and strategy through a combination of published research, advisory services, consulting, executive programs and events.

The company's offerings include proprietary research reports, market forecasts, and analytical frameworks that are widely used by technology buyers and vendors.

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