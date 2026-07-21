Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 41,617 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. $FND

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND - Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,369,459 shares of the company's stock after selling 41,617 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 1.27% of Floor & Decor worth $69,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the company's stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 552 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 767 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 722 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.3% in the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 78,410 shares of the company's stock worth $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FND. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued a "positive" rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $78.00 to $48.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $59.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Floor & Decor

Insider Activity at Floor & Decor

In related news, EVP Ersan Sayman sold 15,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $733,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 71,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,460,517.28. This represents a 17.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan Langley purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.69 per share, for a total transaction of $121,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 42,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,045,759.04. This trade represents a 6.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Floor & Decor Trading Down 5.2%

FND opened at $53.84 on Tuesday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $52.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.87. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.64 and a 1-year high of $92.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.58.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 4.27%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.830-2.080 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Floor & Decor Profile

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc is a specialty retailer focused on hard surface flooring and related accessories in the United States. The company serves both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers through a growing network of warehouse-format stores and a comprehensive e-commerce platform.

Floor & Decor’s product offering spans ceramic and porcelain tile, engineered and solid hardwood, laminate, luxury vinyl plank and tile, natural stone and a full suite of installation materials such as grout, mortars and underlayment.

Further Reading

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