Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 45,502 Shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 330,030 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 45,502 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Lowe's Companies worth $77,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe's Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe's Companies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe's Companies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe's Companies during the third quarter worth $34,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on LOW. Bank of America cut their target price on Lowe's Companies from $260.00 to $257.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lowe's Companies from $325.00 to $279.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lowe's Companies from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $264.00 to $232.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $264.57.

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Lowe's Companies Trading Down 1.9%

LOW stock opened at $204.76 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $216.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.29. The firm has a market cap of $114.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.86. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.40 and a 1-year high of $293.06.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. Lowe's Companies had a negative return on equity of 67.96% and a net margin of 7.51%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Lowe's Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Lowe's Companies's dividend payout ratio is 40.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 14,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $3,139,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,785 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,828,291.50. This represents a 26.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 9,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $2,097,477.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,142 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,628,883.02. This represents a 36.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,980 shares of company stock worth $5,796,937. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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