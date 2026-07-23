Madison Asset Management LLC Takes $722,000 Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,506 shares of the network technology company's stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Outfitters Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Outfitters Financial LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.4% in the third quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, FBN Securities restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $331.48.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 2.0%

NASDAQ PANW opened at $335.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.82, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.91. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $139.57 and a one year high of $368.80. The business's fifty day moving average is $297.43 and its 200-day moving average is $215.80.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company's revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.56, for a total value of $1,447,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 145,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at $42,058,590. The trade was a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.08, for a total transaction of $313,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 81,636 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,272,790.88. This trade represents a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,239 shares of company stock valued at $27,174,360. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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