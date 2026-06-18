Madison Avenue Partners LP Invests $110 Million in Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 633,877 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $110,003,000. Molina Healthcare makes up 4.7% of Madison Avenue Partners LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Madison Avenue Partners LP owned 1.23% of Molina Healthcare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 211.9% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 184 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4,625.0% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 189 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Molina Healthcare Stock Down 2.4%

MOH opened at $195.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.71. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 52 week low of $121.06 and a 52 week high of $311.52. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 57.81 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.78. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. The business's revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000- EPS. Analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Molina Healthcare news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 17,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total transaction of $3,314,983.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 67,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,502,611. This represents a 20.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total transaction of $114,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,454,713.25. This trade represents a 4.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MOH. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $161.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Research raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $169.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho set a $215.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $182.73.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MOH

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

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