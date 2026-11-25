Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL - Free Report) by 75.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 76,491 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.77% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $89,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDGL. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,018,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,051,727,000 after acquiring an additional 433,804 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Topco LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,039,650,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $719,524,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $644,753,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the second quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 825,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $443,367,000 after acquiring an additional 130,756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company's stock.

Get MDGL alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Carole Huntsman sold 1,959 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.69, for a total transaction of $769,279.71. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,733 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,214,741.77. The trade was a 15.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 76,140 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $384.32 per share, with a total value of $29,262,124.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,040,682 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $784,274,906.24. This trade represents a 3.88% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 14,619 shares of company stock worth $7,439,321 in the last ninety days. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $429.80 on Wednesday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $353.54 and a 52-week high of $615.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $457.63 and a 200-day moving average of $493.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.87 and a beta of -0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $2.92. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.08%. The business had revenue of $431.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($5.08) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on MDGL shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $735.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $612.00 to $633.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating and set a $743.00 price objective (up from $709.00) on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $710.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), a serious form of fatty liver disease. The company is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania. Its lead product, Rezdiffra (resmetirom), is a thyroid hormone receptor-beta agonist. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Rezdiffra in 2024 for use with diet and exercise in adults with noncirrhotic MASH and moderate-to-advanced liver fibrosis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals wasn't on the list.

While Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom The AI boom is creating opportunities across semiconductors, cloud computing, enterprise software, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and automation.



Inside this report, you’ll find 10 companies positioned to benefit as artificial intelligence moves from hype to real-world deployment and becomes a core growth driver for corporate America. Get This Free Report