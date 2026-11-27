State Street Corp lessened its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL - Free Report) by 43.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 595,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 458,339 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.56% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $300,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO William Sibold sold 5,221 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.39, for a total transaction of $2,831,818.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 197,746 shares of the company's stock, valued at $107,255,452.94. This represents a 2.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, General Counsel Shannon T. Kelley sold 1,077 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $430,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 10,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,158,800. This trade represents a 9.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,619 shares of company stock worth $7,439,321. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company's stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $429.75 on Friday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $353.54 and a 52 week high of $615.00. The company's 50 day moving average price is $455.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $492.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.86 and a beta of -0.98.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $2.92. The company had revenue of $431.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.17 million. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 27.08% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($5.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $964.00 to $962.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $605.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating and set a $743.00 price target (up from $709.00) on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $710.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDGL

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), a serious form of fatty liver disease. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania. Its lead product, resmetirom, is marketed in the United States as Rezdiffra. Approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2024, it is indicated alongside diet and exercise for adults with noncirrhotic MASH and moderate to advanced liver fibrosis.

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