Maestria Partners LLC Invests $15.53 Million in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Maestria Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,086 shares of the credit services provider's stock, valued at approximately $15,532,000. Mastercard makes up 5.7% of Maestria Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 20.0% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 108 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 590 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 479 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 695 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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More Mastercard News

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Mastercard Trading Down 1.1%

Mastercard stock opened at $484.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $498.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $521.18. The company has a market cap of $427.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.74. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $464.52 and a 52-week high of $601.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.88% and a return on equity of 212.96%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Mastercard's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $631.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $679.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $730.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Evercore reiterated a "negative" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Mastercard to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $656.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on MA

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

See Also

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