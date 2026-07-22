Magellan Asset Management Ltd Grows Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 569,640 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 78,171 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $52,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC now owns 12,594 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 28,267 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 978 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 594 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company's stock.

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NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE opened at $87.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.24 and a fifty-two week high of $98.75.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 29.36%.The company's revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.6232 dividend. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 63.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Barclays set a $91.00 price objective on NextEra Energy and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NextEra Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $99.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NEE

Key Headlines Impacting NextEra Energy

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NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

Further Reading

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