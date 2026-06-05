Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $118.90 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Magellan Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 338,305 shares of the medical technology company's stock after selling 80,115 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up approximately 1.4% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.09% of Stryker worth $118,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 62,831 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $22,083,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 157,822 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $55,470,000 after buying an additional 16,790 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1,328.6% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company's stock.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $300.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $318.86 and a 200-day moving average of $346.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Stryker Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $281.00 and a fifty-two week high of $404.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.38). Stryker had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. Stryker's revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Stryker's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.45, for a total transaction of $992,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 177 shares in the company, valued at $50,170.65. This trade represents a 95.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 310,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.23, for a total transaction of $96,791,300.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,924,880 shares of the company's stock, valued at $601,005,282.40. This trade represents a 13.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 323,264 shares of company stock worth $100,659,489 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SYK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $315.00 price objective on Stryker in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $395.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYK

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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