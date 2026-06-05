Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $149.50 Million Stock Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,138,440 shares of the company's stock after selling 139,744 shares during the period. CocaCola accounts for 1.8% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Magellan Asset Management Ltd's holdings in CocaCola were worth $149,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in CocaCola by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company's stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in CocaCola during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in CocaCola by 450.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,583 shares of the company's stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 32,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CocaCola by 548.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the company's stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company's stock.

CocaCola News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, Chairman James Quincey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $15,780,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 78,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,166,429.50. This represents a 71.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 23,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $1,847,595.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,383.25. The trade was a 57.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,505 shares of company stock worth $20,187,007. Insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CocaCola from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CocaCola from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $85.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $86.80.

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CocaCola Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of KO opened at $76.91 on Friday. CocaCola Company has a 52 week low of $65.35 and a 52 week high of $82.66. The firm has a market cap of $330.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.35. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $78.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. CocaCola's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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