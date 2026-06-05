Magellan Asset Management Ltd Sells 34,165 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Magellan Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,582 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 34,165 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd's holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $43,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 697,688 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $404,275,000 after purchasing an additional 302,676 shares during the period. Greenspring Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $653.00 to $639.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $615.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $613.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO stock opened at $482.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $480.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $531.49. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.46 and a 52-week high of $643.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.15 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total transaction of $185,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,590,095.66. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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