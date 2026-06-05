Magellan Asset Management Ltd Sells 71,466 Shares of Sempra Energy $SRE

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,166,850 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 71,466 shares during the quarter. Sempra Energy makes up 2.3% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.33% of Sempra Energy worth $191,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 406 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sempra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Argus upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $104.00 target price on Sempra Energy and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $102.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Sempra Energy

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra Energy

In other Sempra Energy news, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $304,029.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 22,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,013.10. The trade was a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 4,872 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.58, for a total transaction of $451,049.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 39,029 shares in the company, valued at $3,613,304.82. This trade represents a 11.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,192 shares of company stock valued at $576,979 and have sold 13,439 shares valued at $1,243,713. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sempra Energy Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $90.30 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $93.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $73.06 and a 1-year high of $101.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.56.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.51. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 14.31%.The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sempra Energy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.100-5.700 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.870-5.370 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.6575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Sempra Energy's payout ratio is 89.15%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is a San Diego–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates businesses delivering electricity and natural gas. Its operations include regulated utility services that provide electric and gas distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as non‑regulated infrastructure businesses that develop and manage large-scale energy assets.

The company's product and service portfolio spans electricity and natural gas delivery, transmission and storage, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, power generation and electric transmission projects.

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