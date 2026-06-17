Magnetar Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Free Report) by 383.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,754 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 18,044 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC's holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $5,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,421,283 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $8,741,226,000 after purchasing an additional 168,142 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,105,219 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $2,981,572,000 after buying an additional 76,292 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,284,933 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,425,669,000 after buying an additional 161,967 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 27.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,274,917 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,058,390,000 after buying an additional 1,352,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,403,794 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,001,907,000 after buying an additional 144,353 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

TEL opened at $217.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $162.17 and a 1-year high of $252.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The company's revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. TE Connectivity has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.830-2.830 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. TE Connectivity's dividend payout ratio is currently 31.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,021,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,584,840. This represents a 26.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 28,200 shares of company stock worth $6,140,644 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $286.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $214.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of TE Connectivity from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $256.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEL

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

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