Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases 74,989 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. $DT

Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT - Free Report) by 292.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,605 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 74,989 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC's holdings in Dynatrace were worth $4,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DT. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Dynatrace by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,135 shares of the company's stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Dynatrace by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,161 shares of the company's stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Dynatrace by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,548 shares of the company's stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Dynatrace by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 793,630 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,816,000 after purchasing an additional 222,395 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company's stock.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Dynatrace this week:

Dynatrace Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of DT opened at $41.63 on Wednesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.64 and a 12-month high of $57.55. The business's fifty day moving average is $38.59 and its 200 day moving average is $39.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.75.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.06%.The company had revenue of $531.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $521.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Dynatrace's quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Dynatrace has set its FY 2027 guidance at 1.930-1.950 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.440-0.450 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on DT. Weiss Ratings cut Dynatrace from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wedbush set a $48.00 price target on Dynatrace in a report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Guggenheim cut Dynatrace from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $47.69.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DT

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace is a global software intelligence company specializing in application performance management (APM), cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. Its flagship offering, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time observability across distributed environments, including on-premises data centers, private clouds, public clouds and hybrid deployments. Organizations rely on Dynatrace to detect anomalies, troubleshoot performance issues and optimize end-user experiences through automated root-cause analysis powered by the company's engine, Davis.

The Dynatrace platform comprises modules for full-stack application monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and business analytics.

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