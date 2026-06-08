Main Street Research LLC Decreases Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Main Street Research LLC trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 595,844 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 5,714 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 6.2% of Main Street Research LLC's portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Main Street Research LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $111,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Syntax Research Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 260 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Networth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. The trade was a 11.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 500,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.83, for a total transaction of $109,915,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,399,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,406,861,658.93. This represents a 7.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,922,461 shares of company stock worth $387,385,083. Insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $205.10 on Monday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $140.85 and a 52 week high of $236.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business's revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is 15.31%.

Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $425.00 price target (up from $360.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $305.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NVDA

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NVIDIA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NVIDIA wasn't on the list.

While NVIDIA currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here