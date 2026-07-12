Main Street Research LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Main Street Research LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,882 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,564 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.7% of Main Street Research LLC's holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Main Street Research LLC's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $45,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenberg Financial Group purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $954,000. World Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 161,343 shares of the company's stock worth $33,390,000 after buying an additional 26,450 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,662 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,738,000 after buying an additional 8,533 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45,222 shares of the company's stock worth $9,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Johnson Rice set a $270.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, June 26th. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $258.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE:JNJ traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $257.17. 6,533,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,252,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm's 50-day moving average is $237.07 and its 200-day moving average is $233.05. The stock has a market cap of $619.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.24. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $154.80 and a 1-year high of $269.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The business's revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is currently 61.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $2,411,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 114,288 shares in the company, valued at $27,560,551.20. The trade was a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Johnson & Johnson News

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Further Reading

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