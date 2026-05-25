Main Street Research LLC Has $34.12 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Main Street Research LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 1,833.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,559 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 56,478 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up 1.9% of Main Street Research LLC's holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Main Street Research LLC's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $34,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Narus Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 898 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. RHL Group LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $478,000. SLT Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 69,315 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $39,708,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,948,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAT. Daiwa Securities Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $790.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Caterpillar from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Argus increased their target price on Caterpillar from $820.00 to $990.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer set a $980.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Caterpillar from $905.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $923.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Caterpillar

Key Caterpillar News

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Caterpillar’s Power & Energy business is being highlighted as a major growth opportunity, with rising backlog, capacity expansion, and demand from AI data centers supporting the company’s longer-term targets. Article Title

Caterpillar’s Power & Energy business is being highlighted as a major growth opportunity, with rising backlog, capacity expansion, and demand from AI data centers supporting the company’s longer-term targets. Positive Sentiment: Separate coverage is reinforcing Caterpillar as a “power infrastructure play,” helped by a strategic framework agreement tied to up to 2.1 gigawatts of incremental power-generation assets, which suggests additional demand beyond its core construction and mining equipment businesses. Article Title

Separate coverage is reinforcing Caterpillar as a “power infrastructure play,” helped by a strategic framework agreement tied to up to 2.1 gigawatts of incremental power-generation assets, which suggests additional demand beyond its core construction and mining equipment businesses. Positive Sentiment: Caterpillar was also mentioned among the stocks helping drive a strong Dow rally, indicating broader investor demand for the name during today’s market advance. Article Title

Caterpillar was also mentioned among the stocks helping drive a strong Dow rally, indicating broader investor demand for the name during today’s market advance. Neutral Sentiment: Caterpillar was included in a hedge-fund stock screen, which may reflect institutional interest, but the item did not add a clear new catalyst by itself. Article Title

Caterpillar Price Performance

Caterpillar stock opened at $880.23 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $336.24 and a 12 month high of $931.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $405.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $791.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $691.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.89. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 13.33%.The company had revenue of $17.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.67 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 20th. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.06%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 24,222 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.92, for a total transaction of $22,354,968.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 86,029 shares in the company, valued at $79,397,884.68. This trade represents a 21.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 5,642 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $883.03, for a total value of $4,982,055.26. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,594 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,471,789.82. This trade represents a 37.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 98,273 shares of company stock valued at $89,439,960 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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