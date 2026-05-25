Main Street Research LLC Has $78.25 Million Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Main Street Research LLC lowered its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 440,250 shares of the company's stock after selling 15,243 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies makes up about 4.4% of Main Street Research LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Main Street Research LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $78,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Narus Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company's stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. RHL Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $4,493,000. SLT Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. SLT Holdings LLC now owns 9,624 shares of the company's stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,882 shares of the company's stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the company's stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $54,109,093.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $875,044,378.32. The trade was a 5.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $43,523,821.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $80,535.68. The trade was a 99.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 923,756 shares of company stock valued at $125,660,329 over the last quarter. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $136.88 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.93 and a 12 month high of $207.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.41. The stock has a market cap of $328.14 billion, a PE ratio of 153.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. HSBC downgraded Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings downgraded Palantir Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Daiwa Securities Group raised Palantir Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "hold" rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $192.76.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PLTR

Key Stories Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several recent pieces continue to highlight Palantir’s strong fundamentals, including rapid revenue growth, elevated margins, and a “Rule of 40” profile that bulls say supports further upside. Article Title

Several recent pieces continue to highlight Palantir’s strong fundamentals, including rapid revenue growth, elevated margins, and a “Rule of 40” profile that bulls say supports further upside. Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt reiterated a buy rating and a $225 price target, signaling Wall Street still sees meaningful upside from current levels. Article Title

Rosenblatt reiterated a buy rating and a $225 price target, signaling Wall Street still sees meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Some commentary argues the recent pullback could be a buying opportunity, with analysts pointing to Palantir’s strong execution and long-term AI positioning. Article Title

Some commentary argues the recent pullback could be a buying opportunity, with analysts pointing to Palantir’s strong execution and long-term AI positioning. Neutral Sentiment: The stock is trending heavily in retail and media circles, which can keep attention high but does not by itself change the business outlook. Article Title

The stock is trending heavily in retail and media circles, which can keep attention high but does not by itself change the business outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Palantir continues to attract comparisons with other AI names like Nvidia and Innodata, underscoring its status as a high-profile AI stock rather than delivering a fresh company-specific catalyst. Article Title

Palantir continues to attract comparisons with other AI names like Nvidia and Innodata, underscoring its status as a high-profile AI stock rather than delivering a fresh company-specific catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald kept a neutral stance and said Palantir’s AI opportunity is real, but the valuation still looks too rich, reinforcing a key bear case. Article Title

Cantor Fitzgerald kept a neutral stance and said Palantir’s AI opportunity is real, but the valuation still looks too rich, reinforcing a key bear case. Negative Sentiment: News that Palantir is challenging the Defense Intelligence Agency over an analytics contract, along with a separate blocked U.K. police deal, adds uncertainty around government revenue opportunities. Article Title

News that Palantir is challenging the Defense Intelligence Agency over an analytics contract, along with a separate blocked U.K. police deal, adds uncertainty around government revenue opportunities. Negative Sentiment: Recent articles also note the stock remains well below its highs and that even bullish investors acknowledge it may need much more growth to justify today’s price. Article Title

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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