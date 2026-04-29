MakeMyTrip Limited $MMYT Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT - Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,293 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 49,646 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.41% of MakeMyTrip worth $37,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,316,976 shares of the technology company's stock worth $591,269,000 after acquiring an additional 688,957 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,155,036 shares of the technology company's stock worth $423,332,000 after acquiring an additional 114,975 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,281,492 shares of the technology company's stock worth $213,548,000 after acquiring an additional 166,456 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,861,604 shares of the technology company's stock worth $174,246,000 after acquiring an additional 11,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,717,783 shares of the technology company's stock worth $160,784,000 after acquiring an additional 310,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on MMYT shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of MakeMyTrip in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of MakeMyTrip in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded MakeMyTrip from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on MakeMyTrip from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $101.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MMYT

MakeMyTrip Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ MMYT opened at $46.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.83. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 12-month low of $32.67 and a 12-month high of $113.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.85. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $46.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.39.

MakeMyTrip Profile

MakeMyTrip Inc is an online travel company that provides a comprehensive suite of travel products and services through its website and mobile app platform. The company's offerings include air ticketing, hotel reservations, holiday packages, rail and bus ticket bookings, ancillary travel services such as travel insurance and visa assistance, and corporate travel management solutions. By leveraging technology-driven platforms, MakeMyTrip aims to deliver convenience, competitive pricing, and a seamless booking experience for both retail and business customers.

Founded in June 2000 by Deep Kalra, MakeMyTrip has grown to become one of India's leading travel technology firms.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider MakeMyTrip, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and MakeMyTrip wasn't on the list.

While MakeMyTrip currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here