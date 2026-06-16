Maltese Capital Management LLC Has $427,000 Holdings in WisdomTree, Inc. $WT

Maltese Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT - Free Report) by 82.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 165,000 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC's holdings in WisdomTree were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of WisdomTree by 163.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,454 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of WisdomTree by 1,679.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,206 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company's stock.

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WisdomTree Price Performance

WT stock opened at $18.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.67 and a beta of 1.15. WisdomTree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.18.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $159.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $156.96 million. WisdomTree had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WisdomTree Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. WisdomTree's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO R Jarrett Lilien sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $569,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,110,245 shares in the company, valued at $21,083,552.55. This represents a 2.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Yates sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $270,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 157,499 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,844,431.94. This represents a 8.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WT. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of WisdomTree from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Northland Securities set a $22.00 price target on shares of WisdomTree in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of WisdomTree from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price target on shares of WisdomTree in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WisdomTree

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree Investments, Inc NYSE: WT is a U.S.-based asset management firm specializing in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and exchange-traded products (ETPs). Founded in 2006 by Jonathan Steinberg and headquartered in New York City, WisdomTree has developed a reputation for pioneering smart-beta and fundamentally weighted indexing approaches. The company designs strategies that seek to enhance returns and reduce volatility by weighting constituents based on dividends, earnings or other financial metrics rather than relying solely on market capitalization.

WisdomTree offers a broad suite of investment products covering equities, fixed income, currencies, commodities and digital assets.

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