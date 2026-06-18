Man Group plc Raises Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Man Group plc lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) by 1,196.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after buying an additional 350,929 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.15% of Sherwin-Williams worth $123,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 20,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 9,503 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 29,828 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $9,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 279.0% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 24,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $8,039,000 after purchasing an additional 18,262 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,179,000. Finally, Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC now owns 40,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $13,136,000 after purchasing an additional 15,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company's stock.

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Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 2.9%

SHW stock opened at $313.08 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $317.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.54. The company has a market capitalization of $77.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $289.86 and a 12 month high of $379.65.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.08. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 64.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The business's revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Sherwin-Williams's payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $371.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $366.77.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Profile

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

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