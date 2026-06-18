Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in The RealReal, Inc. $REAL

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL - Free Report) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 855,255 shares of the company's stock after selling 423,700 shares during the quarter. RealReal accounts for about 4.7% of Manatuck Hill Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned about 0.73% of RealReal worth $13,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of RealReal by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,336,674 shares of the company's stock worth $21,112,000 after purchasing an additional 153,806 shares during the period. BIT Capital GmbH bought a new position in shares of RealReal during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,912,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RealReal by 3,474.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,837,907 shares of the company's stock worth $19,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,493 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its holdings in shares of RealReal by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 689,998 shares of the company's stock worth $7,335,000 after purchasing an additional 141,699 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in RealReal by 501.0% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,961,057 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Luke Thomas Friang sold 21,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $195,942.75. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 530,676 shares in the company, valued at $4,908,753. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 12,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $111,712.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 189,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,588.25. This represents a 5.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 166,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,178 over the last three months. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $13.00 price target on shares of RealReal in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of RealReal from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Roth Mkm set a $17.00 price target on shares of RealReal in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of RealReal in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RealReal presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on REAL

RealReal Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of REAL stock opened at $11.39 on Thursday. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $17.39. The firm's 50 day moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average is $12.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 2.71.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $189.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. RealReal's revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc NASDAQ: REAL operates an online marketplace specializing in the authenticated resale of luxury goods. Since its founding in 2011 by entrepreneur Julie Wainwright, the company has positioned itself as a leading platform for consignors and shoppers seeking designer fashion, fine jewelry, watches, art, and home décor. Headquartered in San Francisco, The RealReal combines e-commerce technology with an in-house team of experts to offer a seamless buying and selling experience for secondhand luxury items.

At the core of The RealReal's business model is its consignment service, which enables individuals to sell pre-owned luxury products through a fully managed process.

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