Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Acquires New Holdings in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,128 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,894,000.

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Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in ARM by 4,638.8% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 500,043 shares of the company's stock worth $54,660,000 after purchasing an additional 489,491 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARM during the 4th quarter worth about $826,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new stake in ARM in the third quarter worth approximately $8,486,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of ARM by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,188 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of ARM in the fourth quarter worth about $798,000. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. New Street Research downgraded shares of ARM from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $290.00 target price on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Guggenheim upped their price target on ARM from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of ARM from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $295.25.

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ARM Price Performance

ARM opened at $281.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.88. The company has a market cap of $300.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 334.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 3.76. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $100.02 and a fifty-two week high of $452.70.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARM had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 18.37%.The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William Abbey sold 6,566 shares of ARM stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.72, for a total transaction of $2,644,259.52. Following the transaction, the insider owned 20,563 shares in the company, valued at $8,281,131.36. The trade was a 24.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlotte Claire Eaton sold 4,000 shares of ARM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.77, for a total transaction of $1,131,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,207,019.85. The trade was a 33.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 238,906 shares of company stock valued at $56,245,828.

ARM Profile

Arm Limited NASDAQ: ARM is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm's product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

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