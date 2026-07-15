Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Has $2.20 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 813.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,513 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSM. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 81.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Katamaran Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Katamaran Capital LLP now owns 19,031 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $6,432,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 18.6% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 27,452 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $9,278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 72,638 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $24,548,000 after buying an additional 9,794 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.3% in the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,890 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Lipen Yuan bought 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.19 per share, with a total value of $79,190.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president directly owned 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $395,950. This trade represents a 25.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bor-Zen Tien acquired 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.64 per share, for a total transaction of $76,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 12,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,588.64. The trade was a 9.05% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 6,857 shares of company stock valued at $512,334. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $420.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a one year low of $223.70 and a one year high of $479.00. The company's fifty day moving average price is $427.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $376.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $35.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.47 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 46.97%.Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $1.1136 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $449.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Further Reading

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