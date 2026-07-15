Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Makes New $1.25 Million Investment in MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 1,220.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on MDB shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of MongoDB from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $400.41.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MDB

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $3,539,100.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 983,316 shares in the company, valued at $348,005,365.56. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.16, for a total value of $15,326,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 161,762 shares of the company's stock, valued at $61,980,727.92. This trade represents a 19.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,746 shares of company stock valued at $48,352,858. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MongoDB Stock Up 2.0%

MDB stock opened at $344.67 on Wednesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.47 and a fifty-two week high of $444.72. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $334.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.64. The stock has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of -931.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1,218.91 and a beta of 1.55.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $687.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. MongoDB's revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. MongoDB has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.950-6.140 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.580-1.610 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company's platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

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