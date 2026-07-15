Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Purchases 29,495 Shares of Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd grew its position in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR - Free Report) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,157 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 29,495 shares during the quarter. Carrier Global makes up about 1.4% of Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd's holdings in Carrier Global were worth $6,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in Carrier Global by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 49,268 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the company's stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Texas Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Bank & Trust Co now owns 13,176 shares of the company's stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 21,477 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.7% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 24,671 shares of the company's stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Price Performance

CARR stock opened at $69.62 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $68.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.38. The firm has a market cap of $57.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Carrier Global Corporation has a 12 month low of $50.24 and a 12 month high of $81.09.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 5.99%.The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Carrier Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Carrier Global's dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CARR. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Evercore lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $73.51.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carrier Global

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation is a leading global provider of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire and security, and building automation solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of products that includes air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, chillers, rooftop units, commercial refrigeration systems, fire and smoke detection and suppression systems, security sensors and access controls, and a range of building controls and analytics software.

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