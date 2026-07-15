Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Purchases New Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,623 shares of the network technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,703,000.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Opinicus Capital Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 17.0% in the first quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. now owns 6,273 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. M3 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.9% in the first quarter. M3 Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,119 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV now owns 22,738 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 11,276 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 47,562 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $7,625,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Palo Alto Networks this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director James J. Goetz sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total value of $5,598,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,598,000. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.56, for a total transaction of $1,447,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 145,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,058,590. This trade represents a 3.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 101,239 shares of company stock worth $27,174,360 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 6.8%

Shares of PANW stock opened at $352.89 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.57 and a fifty-two week high of $368.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $280.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.93. The company has a market cap of $287.61 billion, a PE ratio of 289.25, a P/E/G ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $340.00 price objective on Palo Alto Networks and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 target price (up from $340.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $319.96.

View Our Latest Analysis on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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