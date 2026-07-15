Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Purchases Shares of 24,128 Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,128 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $2,390,000.

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Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $895,455,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,810,359 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $449,722,000 after buying an additional 3,056,808 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 177.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,551,249 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $386,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913,368 shares during the last quarter. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,488,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 397.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,172,943 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $184,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company's stock.

Key Marvell Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRVL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $118.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $321.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Erste Group Bank assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $245.45.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MRVL

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mark Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $1,355,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,861,469. This represents a 21.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.26, for a total value of $1,329,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 739,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at $131,065,512.22. The trade was a 1.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 122,873 shares of company stock valued at $19,909,914 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 2.3%

MRVL opened at $222.44 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.44 and a fifty-two week high of $329.88. The company's 50-day moving average is $238.91 and its 200 day moving average is $147.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.18, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 28.99%.Marvell Technology's quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. Research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Marvell Technology's payout ratio is presently 8.22%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

Further Reading

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