Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Takes Position in UiPath, Inc. $PATH

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 128,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,421,000.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PATH. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its position in UiPath by 1,270.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in UiPath in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company's stock.

UiPath Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of PATH opened at $11.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.98. UiPath, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $19.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.92.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $418.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.54 million. UiPath had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that UiPath, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on UiPath from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of UiPath from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of UiPath from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $13.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UiPath

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization. Its platform's embedded AI, ML, and NLP capabilities improve decisioning and information processing; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; multi-tenant platform enterprise deployment with security and governance and Automation Cloud, which enables customers to begin automating without the need to provision infrastructure, install applications, or perform additional configurations; intuitive interface and low-code, drag-and-drop functionality; signed to enable people and automations to work together; and tracks, measures, and forecasts the performance of automations, enables customers to gain powerful insights and generate key performance indicators with actionable metric.

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