Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Trims Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lessened its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 96.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 43,689 shares during the quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,929,312,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 181.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,910,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,336,552,000 after buying an additional 7,035,991 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 335.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,847,825 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $784,330,000 after buying an additional 3,735,807 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,991,297 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,283,096,000 after buying an additional 3,059,935 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 158,522,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $33,949,256,000 after buying an additional 2,525,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $466.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.99. The company has a market cap of $760.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.06 and a 52 week high of $546.44.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $300.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $325.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices to $500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $419.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMD

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $10,962,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,236,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,612,950. The trade was a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $4,502,772.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 87,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,504,306. The trade was a 9.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 339,532 shares of company stock valued at $119,504,341. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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