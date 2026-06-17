Mangrove Partners IM LLC Buys Shares of 22,732 Koppers Holdings Inc. $KOP

Mangrove Partners IM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock, valued at approximately $616,000. Mangrove Partners IM LLC owned about 0.12% of Koppers as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koppers during the 4th quarter valued at $22,032,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Koppers by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 568,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $15,393,000 after acquiring an additional 22,114 shares during the last quarter. Quaker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Koppers by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Quaker Capital Investments LLC now owns 474,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $12,859,000 after acquiring an additional 56,500 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Koppers by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 321,277 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $10,327,000 after acquiring an additional 34,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Koppers by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 224,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $7,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on KOP. Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Koppers from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Koppers from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Singular Research upgraded shares of Koppers to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Koppers

Koppers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KOP opened at $44.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $852.79 million, a PE ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $46.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.00.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $455.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.10 million. Koppers had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Koppers has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.600 EPS. Research analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koppers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Koppers's dividend payout ratio is presently 9.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 2,659 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $113,140.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 444,096 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,896,284.80. This represents a 0.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.28% of the company's stock.

Koppers Profile

Koppers Company, Inc is a global specialty chemicals and materials manufacturer serving diverse industrial markets. The company operates through two primary segments: Carbon Materials & Chemicals, which produces a range of coal tar–based products, phenolic specialties and carbon compounds; and Railroad Products & Services, which offers wood treating and infrastructure services for rail and utility customers.

In its Carbon Materials & Chemicals segment, Koppers supplies coal tar pitch, refined creosote, coal tar‐based distillates and phenolic resins used in aluminum smelting, graphite electrode manufacture, carbon fiber production, and water treatment applications.

See Also

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