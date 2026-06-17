Mangrove Partners IM LLC Buys Shares of 256,726 Teleflex Incorporated $TFX

Mangrove Partners IM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 256,726 shares of the medical technology company's stock, valued at approximately $31,331,000. Teleflex accounts for approximately 2.6% of Mangrove Partners IM LLC's holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Mangrove Partners IM LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Teleflex as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Teleflex by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,640 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Teleflex by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 135,516 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $16,040,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company's stock.

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Teleflex Stock Performance

Shares of TFX opened at $127.98 on Wednesday. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $100.18 and a one year high of $139.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Teleflex had a negative net margin of 35.88% and a positive return on equity of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $548.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $536.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Teleflex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.550 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 25th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Teleflex's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on TFX. Mizuho set a $140.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial reissued a "hold" rating and set a $143.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Teleflex from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $146.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TFX

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated is a diversified global provider of medical technologies, specializing in critical care and surgery. Headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, the company designs, manufactures and distributes devices and solutions used by healthcare professionals in hospital, ambulatory and alternate site settings. Teleflex focuses on delivering products that support complex interventional procedures and improve patient outcomes.

The company's offerings span several key segments, including Interventional Urology, Respiratory & Anesthesia, Surgical, Cardiac Care, Vascular and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) solutions.

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