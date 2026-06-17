Mangrove Partners IM LLC Makes New Investment in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Mangrove Partners IM LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,907 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $965,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3,233.3% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD stock opened at $280.24 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $292.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.73. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $229.11 and a 12 month high of $307.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $62.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.74.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.14. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 16.91%.The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.250 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.250-3.350 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $1.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $7.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Air Products and Chemicals's payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $338.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $323.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Air Products and Chemicals

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Products and Chemicals

In other news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 2,714 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.76, for a total value of $824,404.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 14,212 shares in the company, valued at $4,317,037.12. The trade was a 16.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company's product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

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