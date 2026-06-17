Mangrove Partners IM LLC Makes New Investment in Camden Property Trust $CPT

Mangrove Partners IM LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,870 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,563,663 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $815,470,000 after acquiring an additional 111,215 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,846,740 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $410,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,718 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,828,602 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $311,373,000 after acquiring an additional 98,130 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,494,459 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $266,358,000 after acquiring an additional 119,401 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,113,896 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $232,698,000 after acquiring an additional 825,769 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Camden Property Trust Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of CPT stock opened at $112.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.01. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $96.53 and a fifty-two week high of $117.50.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $390.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $378.11 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business's quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Camden Property Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.690 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Camden Property Trust's payout ratio is 118.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPT. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Evercore set a $113.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $102.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $114.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CPT

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, development and management of multifamily residential communities across the United States. The company's core business activities include acquiring land for new construction, overseeing the design and development of garden-style and mid-rise apartment communities, and providing ongoing property management services. Camden's asset management team focuses on maintaining high occupancy levels, resident satisfaction and operational efficiency through consistent leasing, maintenance and community engagement programs.

Camden's portfolio encompasses a geographically diversified mix of properties located primarily in high-growth Sun Belt and major metropolitan markets.

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