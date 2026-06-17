Mangrove Partners IM LLC Purchases Shares of 507,387 Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Mangrove Partners IM LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 507,387 shares of the information technology services provider's stock, valued at approximately $33,721,000. Fidelity National Information Services makes up about 2.8% of Mangrove Partners IM LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Mangrove Partners IM LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Fidelity National Information Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 387 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 251.4% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 506 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 254.5% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 833 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $55.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $39.55 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.91 and a 1 year high of $82.74. The company has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock's 50-day moving average is $43.92 and its 200 day moving average is $52.48.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.08. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 23.35%.The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services's revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.490 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Fidelity National Information Services's payout ratio is currently 34.11%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services NYSE: FIS is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

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