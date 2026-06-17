Mangrove Partners IM LLC Takes Position in Dave Inc. $DAVE

Mangrove Partners IM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,748 shares of the fintech company's stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DAVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Dave by 0.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,986 shares of the fintech company's stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Dave in the second quarter worth approximately $324,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Dave by 2,379.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,485 shares of the fintech company's stock worth $26,166,000 after buying an additional 93,554 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Dave in the second quarter worth approximately $18,710,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dave in the second quarter worth approximately $402,000. Institutional investors own 18.01% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Dave in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore assumed coverage on shares of Dave in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dave in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Dave from $358.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Dave from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dave presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $325.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DAVE

Dave Stock Performance

Shares of DAVE stock opened at $298.52 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $249.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.17. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 3.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Dave Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.21 and a 12-month high of $318.66.

Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The fintech company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $158.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.67 million. Dave had a return on equity of 77.70% and a net margin of 37.22%.Dave has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.250-16.750 EPS. Analysts expect that Dave Inc. will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dave announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the fintech company to purchase up to 11.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dan Preston sold 275 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.65, for a total transaction of $68,103.75. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,466 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,353,654.90. This represents a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Wilk sold 8,474 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.05, for a total value of $2,330,773.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 299,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,501,247.50. The trade was a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 28.48% of the company's stock.

Key Dave News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dave this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlighted Dave Inc. (DAVE) as trading below its industry P/E average despite nearly 80% return on equity, strong margins, low debt, and rising member growth, suggesting the market may be underestimating earnings power. Article Title

Zacks highlighted as trading below its industry P/E average despite nearly 80% return on equity, strong margins, low debt, and rising member growth, suggesting the market may be underestimating earnings power. Positive Sentiment: DAVE was also named among “relative price strength winners,” with the article citing firmer market sentiment and positive earnings estimate revisions as tailwinds. Article Title

DAVE was also named among “relative price strength winners,” with the article citing firmer market sentiment and positive earnings estimate revisions as tailwinds. Positive Sentiment: Another Zacks piece listed Dave Inc. (DAVE) among high-flying tech services stocks with double-digit year-to-date gains, reinforcing the stock’s momentum story. Article Title

About Dave

Dave, Inc is a Los Angeles–based financial technology company founded in 2016 by Jason Wilk and John Wolanin. The company offers a subscription-based mobile app designed to help consumers avoid overdraft fees, manage their budgets and track expenses. Through its platform, members receive low-balance alerts, expense categorization and cash-advance capabilities tied to upcoming deposits.

At the core of Dave's offering is fee-free overdraft protection: eligible users can request small, interest-free advances up to a preset limit, typically repaid on their next paycheck or deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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