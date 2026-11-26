State Street Corp lessened its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH - Free Report) by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,896,438 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 1,914,616 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.27% of Manhattan Associates worth $376,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MANH. NBH Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 508.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 274 shares of the software maker's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company's stock.

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Manhattan Associates Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $251.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $230.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.58 and a beta of 0.85. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.06 and a 12-month high of $263.47.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 98.67%. The firm had revenue of $306.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $297.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manhattan Associates

In other news, Director Linda Hollembaek sold 1,315 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $328,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,953 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,738,250. This trade represents a 10.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $305.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group set a $305.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $239.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $308.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $265.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates NASDAQ: MANH develops software and provides services that help businesses manage supply chains, inventory and commerce operations. Its solutions support activities such as warehouse and transportation management, order fulfillment, labor management and coordination of sales across online and physical channels. The company's product portfolio includes Manhattan Active, a cloud-native platform designed to connect supply chain and omnichannel commerce functions. Manhattan Associates serves organizations across industries including retail, manufacturing, wholesale distribution and consumer goods, with customers and operations in markets around the world.

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