Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Acquires 192,878 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,159,921 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after buying an additional 192,878 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 5.3% of Manning & Napier Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $376,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,355 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. DMC Group LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 161,266 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $28,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 177,333 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $30,927,000 after purchasing an additional 6,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 12,823 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded NVIDIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $304.26.

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NVIDIA Stock Up 0.2%

NVIDIA stock opened at $203.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $209.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $164.07 and a twelve month high of $236.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. NVIDIA's revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA expanded Omniverse libraries in Agent Toolkit, strengthening its physical AI and simulation software ecosystem. Article Title

NVIDIA expanded Omniverse libraries in Agent Toolkit, strengthening its physical AI and simulation software ecosystem. Positive Sentiment: Bristol Myers Squibb expanded use of NVIDIA systems for drug discovery, highlighting demand beyond traditional tech customers. Article Title

Bristol Myers Squibb expanded use of NVIDIA systems for drug discovery, highlighting demand beyond traditional tech customers. Positive Sentiment: QumulusAI bought 1,632 Blackwell GPUs, signaling continued strong appetite for NVIDIA’s AI hardware. Article Title

QumulusAI bought 1,632 Blackwell GPUs, signaling continued strong appetite for NVIDIA’s AI hardware. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary continue to frame NVIDIA as a long-term AI winner, but many pieces are mostly valuation-focused rather than new fundamental catalysts. Article Title

Analysts and market commentary continue to frame NVIDIA as a long-term AI winner, but many pieces are mostly valuation-focused rather than new fundamental catalysts. Negative Sentiment: AMD’s Microsoft-backed Helios launch has intensified concerns about competitive pressure in AI data centers. Article Title

AMD’s Microsoft-backed Helios launch has intensified concerns about competitive pressure in AI data centers. Negative Sentiment: Broader semiconductor selloff and “AI bubble” worries may be capping upside and keeping investors cautious. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,030,882. This represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,053,803.55. The trade was a 11.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015 over the last ninety days. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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