Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Acquires 4,173 Shares of MSCI Inc $MSCI

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI - Free Report) by 59.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,232 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC's holdings in MSCI were worth $6,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 341.7% in the 4th quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in MSCI in the second quarter worth $36,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSCI. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on MSCI from $730.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $690.00 price objective on MSCI in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $655.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on MSCI from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded MSCI from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $709.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MSCI

Insider Transactions at MSCI

In related news, insider Alvise J. Munari sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.04, for a total transaction of $5,920,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,941,357.92. This trade represents a 29.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI Stock Performance

NYSE:MSCI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $603.43. The company's stock had a trading volume of 267,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $593.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $575.41. MSCI Inc has a 1 year low of $501.08 and a 1 year high of $644.68.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $850.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.91 million. MSCI had a net margin of 40.74% and a negative return on equity of 65.48%. The company's revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. MSCI's dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc is a global provider of investment decision support tools and services for the financial industry. The company is best known for its family of market indexes, which are widely used as benchmarks by asset managers and as the basis for exchange-traded funds and other passive products. In addition to index construction and licensing, MSCI offers portfolio analytics, risk models, factor and performance attribution tools, and a suite of data and technology solutions designed to support portfolio management and trading.

Beyond traditional indexing and risk analytics, MSCI has expanded into environmental, social and governance (ESG) research and ratings, offering data, scores and screening tools that help investors integrate sustainability considerations into investment processes.

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