Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540,763 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 90,610 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC's holdings in Amphenol were worth $73,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APH. DSG Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 230.9% during the third quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,458 shares in the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR increased its stake in Amphenol by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 87,072 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $11,767,000 after acquiring an additional 14,612 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,766 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $33,631,000 after purchasing an additional 26,175 shares during the last quarter. Regents Gate Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 54.8% in the third quarter. Regents Gate Capital LLP now owns 96,908 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $11,992,000 after acquiring an additional 34,289 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,831,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. US Capital Advisors set a $165.00 target price on Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 price target on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $176.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amphenol

Amphenol Trading Down 6.5%

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $127.72 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $137.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. Amphenol Corporation has a 12-month low of $80.32 and a 12-month high of $167.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total transaction of $75,885,432.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at $283,863,955.89. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 646,056 shares of company stock valued at $94,594,783 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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